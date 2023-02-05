Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $49.68 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22.

