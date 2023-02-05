Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 135 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $408.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $396.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.81. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

