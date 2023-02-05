Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,993 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 40,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.45. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 33.96%. Mplx’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.93.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

