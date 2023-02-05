Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 187.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $215,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.57. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $31.24.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

