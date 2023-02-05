Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after acquiring an additional 198,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,698,000 after acquiring an additional 70,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,331,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,417,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of PRU stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.47 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

