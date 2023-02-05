Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $938,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

