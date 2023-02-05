Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Moody’s by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after acquiring an additional 556,040 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,483,000 after acquiring an additional 252,425 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 26,718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 249,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 224,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $324.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $354.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.92.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

