Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,638 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,638 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

ICLN stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

