Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00 to $4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.700 billion to $19.300 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.32 billion. Aptiv also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.17.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $115.73 on Friday. Aptiv has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $147.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 6.2% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.