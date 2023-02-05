Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,387 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $14,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 44.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $82.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 25.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

