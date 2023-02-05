Arweave (AR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $28.12 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $11.48 or 0.00049486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $383.25 million and approximately $28.12 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00580351 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00187455 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000754 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.