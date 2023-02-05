ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €700.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €700.00 ($760.87) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASML. UBS Group set a €660.00 ($717.39) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($750.00) price target on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €700.00 ($760.87) price objective on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($760.87) target price on ASML in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €767.00 ($833.70) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

ASML Price Performance

