ATI (NYSE:ATI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised ATI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.24. ATI has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ATI by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the third quarter valued at $213,000. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

