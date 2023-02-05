Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $70.80 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

