Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $30,505,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,629,000 after buying an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105,697 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $15,181,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $13,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ NXST opened at $209.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.12. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $1.80. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,012,952.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,700 shares of company stock worth $8,521,300. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

