Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after buying an additional 797,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,049,000 after purchasing an additional 73,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 799,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,422,000 after purchasing an additional 95,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,146,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,136,000 after purchasing an additional 280,201 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

NYSE:ADM opened at $82.28 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.21. The company has a current ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

