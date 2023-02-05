Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSN opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.