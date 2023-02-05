Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $231.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.