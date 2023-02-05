Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $287.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,927. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

