Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 204 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,745 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $4,050,000. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,949 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,270,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.22 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.