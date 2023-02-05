Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 247 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

RYT stock opened at $274.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $303.55.

