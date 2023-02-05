Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has $12.25 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Performance
Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $475.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.09. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Technical Consultants
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 109.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.
Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
