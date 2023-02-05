Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $20.32

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.40 billion and $297.15 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $20.32 or 0.00087616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00061608 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010374 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00024471 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000512 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004271 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000139 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,477,540 coins and its circulating supply is 315,071,550 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
