Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $20.32

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.40 billion and $297.15 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $20.32 or 0.00087616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00061608 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00024471 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000251 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,477,540 coins and its circulating supply is 315,071,550 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.