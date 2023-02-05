Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.15-$9.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avery Dennison also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.15-9.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.80.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY traded down $7.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.20. 595,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,360. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.21 and a 200-day moving average of $182.69.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Stories

