Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) PT Raised to $235.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.13.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $198.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.66 and a 200 day moving average of $150.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.68 and a beta of 0.84. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $311.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,913 shares in the company, valued at $35,406,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,748,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,406,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,827 shares of company stock worth $65,476,161 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

