B. Riley Comments on Lithium Americas Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Key anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LAC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 1.8 %

About Lithium Americas

LAC stock opened at C$32.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$23.80 and a 52 week high of C$50.42. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

