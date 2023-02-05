Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Reaches $3.23 on Top Exchanges

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $61.17 million and approximately $11.07 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for about $3.23 or 0.00013909 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.00426005 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,738.61 or 0.29056807 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00419513 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,958,878 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

