BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,050 ($12.97) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.25.

BAE Systems Price Performance

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54.

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.