Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. Ballantyne Strong has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36.
About Ballantyne Strong
