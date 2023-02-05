Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,686 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Down 2.2 %

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $22.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

