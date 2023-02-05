Bank of America Upgrades Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $220.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on META. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.92.

Shares of META opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.19. The company has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $242.61.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

