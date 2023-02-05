Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.07 to $12.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.97. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.07-$12.32 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $245.84 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.67 and a 200-day moving average of $244.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $275.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

