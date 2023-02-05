Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 1,166 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $196.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.57 and its 200-day moving average is $181.54.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

