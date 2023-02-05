Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $237,316,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $111.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $117.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

