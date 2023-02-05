Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases Shares of 78,712 Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $28.37.

