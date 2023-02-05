Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 1,799 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $74.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average of $82.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,841. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

