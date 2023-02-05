Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,419,000 after acquiring an additional 811,702 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 568.1% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05.

