Beldex Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.98 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $155.60 million and $1.98 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,652.68 or 0.07117982 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00087862 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00030288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00062143 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00024559 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars.

