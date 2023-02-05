Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.56. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

Further Reading

