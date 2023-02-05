BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $31.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.73.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $29.20.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.75 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

