Benchmark Downgrades VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $127.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 15,452.74% and a negative return on equity of 350.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Charles Faulkes bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,637,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,842.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin Charles Faulkes purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,637,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,842.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob Vincent Micallef purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 188,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 106,489 shares of company stock valued at $228,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VolitionRx by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VolitionRx by 316.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VolitionRx by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 177,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in VolitionRx during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

See Also

