Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.83.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group



Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

See Also

