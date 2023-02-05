Beta Finance (BETA) Market Cap Hits $64.19 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0992 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $64.19 million and $5.99 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00427986 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,752.43 or 0.29191967 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00423239 BTC.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

