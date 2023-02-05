Bitcoin SV Market Cap Reaches $863.40 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $44.81 or 0.00193530 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $863.40 million and $101.80 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,156.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.84 or 0.00582316 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00049177 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000738 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars.
