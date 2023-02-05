BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Trading Down 24.2% This Week

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 39.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, BitcoinBR has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. BitcoinBR has a market capitalization of $748.05 and $12.80 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinBR token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00421965 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,726.67 or 0.28781292 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.32 or 0.00416401 BTC.

BitcoinBR Profile

BitcoinBR was first traded on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,940,291,018 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinBR is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinBR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinBR using one of the exchanges listed above.

