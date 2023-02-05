BitTorrent-New Market Cap Reaches $725.33 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $725.33 million and $23.02 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000279 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004731 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000857 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001632 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000076 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $23,377,711.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

