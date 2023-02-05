BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,199,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,539 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $36,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CII. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $18.69 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

