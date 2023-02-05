BMO Capital Markets Trims Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Target Price to $53.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $247.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

