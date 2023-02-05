BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price target on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $110.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.25.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $212,205.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,038.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $212,205.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,038.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 91.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BOK Financial by 32.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

