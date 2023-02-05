Bridge Oracle Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Bridge Oracle token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00427457 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,765.02 or 0.29155884 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.63 or 0.00420766 BTC.

Bridge Oracle’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 tokens. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link. The Reddit community for Bridge Oracle is https://reddit.com/r/bridge_oracle/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bridge Oracle’s official message board is medium.com/@bridge_oracle.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Oracle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bridge Oracle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

